Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Bought by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital makes up approximately 1.0% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MIG Capital LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 258,669 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 844,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APSG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

