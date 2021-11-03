AppHarvest (APPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AppHarvest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppHarvest stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.