Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Apple has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a twelve month low of $108.73 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Apple worth $17,237,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.