Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,412 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.61. The company had a trading volume of 539,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,335,288. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $108.73 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

