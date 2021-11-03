Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

