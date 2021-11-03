Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Apria worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apria by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Apria by 107.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Apria news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $191,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,925,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock worth $4,443,985.

Apria stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

