AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,983 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Alaska Air Group worth $24,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.