AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Janus Henderson Group worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 377,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 31,637.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 290,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

JHG opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.