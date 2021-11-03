AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 307,908 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,908 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 81.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,927 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.23. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.