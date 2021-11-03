AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,136 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.