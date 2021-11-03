Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $41.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. Aramark has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after buying an additional 194,424 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

