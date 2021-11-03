Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $52,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Amundi bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,652,000 after buying an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

