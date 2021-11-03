Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 1,003,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,385. Arconic has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arconic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Arconic worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

