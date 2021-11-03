Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

AMBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.62 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

