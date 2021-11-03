Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Ardmore Shipping worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

