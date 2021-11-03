Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,800 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ASC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 89,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

