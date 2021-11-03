Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,800 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.
ASC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 89,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
