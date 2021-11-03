Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Up 1.4%

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49). Approximately 1,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.41).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.46.

About Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.