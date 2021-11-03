Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 880,909 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 928,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 443,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

YSAC stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

