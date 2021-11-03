Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Gores Holdings VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,218,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIIX stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

