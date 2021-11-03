ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,369,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $110.02 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

