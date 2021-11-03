Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 570,343 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 570,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

