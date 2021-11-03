Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 408,000 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Sientra worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,365,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,926,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 254,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $348 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

