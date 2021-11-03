ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AMSC opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.