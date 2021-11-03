ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $11.80 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

PRVA opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.19. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

