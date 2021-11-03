ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $13.47 Million in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 627,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.46% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,109,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,936,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

