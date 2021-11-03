ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 563,029 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 6.06% of Evolution Petroleum worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

EPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

