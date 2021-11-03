ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 1,407,429 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407,429 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 207,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

