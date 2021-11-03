ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

