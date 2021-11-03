Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. 356,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,969 shares of company stock worth $19,623,430. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arvinas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 208.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.53% of Arvinas worth $58,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

