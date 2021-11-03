ASD (ASD) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, ASD has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $335.90 million and $1.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00219830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00096714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004166 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

