Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

