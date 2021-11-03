Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
Shares of AINC stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $28.27.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
