ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.50.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

