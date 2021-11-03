Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 235.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of AZPN opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.59. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

