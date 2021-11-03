Assetmark Inc. Buys 35 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $435.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.20 and its 200 day moving average is $381.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $436.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

