Assetmark Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.