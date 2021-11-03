Assetmark Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 574,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.79 and a 52-week high of $112.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

