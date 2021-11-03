Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $495,977,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,517,000 after buying an additional 113,923 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

