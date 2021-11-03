Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

