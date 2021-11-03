Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $6.08 on Wednesday, hitting $167.78. 5,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,271. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

