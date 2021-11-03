Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.70. 295,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,424. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

