Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.95

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 423353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,184,000 after purchasing an additional 145,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $24,383,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

