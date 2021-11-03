Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $116,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Astra Space will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.