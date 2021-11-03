Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 18,167 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

