Atom Investors LP Makes New $208,000 Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PETS opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

