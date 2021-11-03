Atom Investors LP Takes $401,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at $684,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 40.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $4,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nikola by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,423,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 576,294 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,699,689 shares of company stock worth $58,220,289. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

