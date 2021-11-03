Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ayro by 2,330.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Ayro by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Ayro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative net margin of 835.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

