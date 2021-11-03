Atom Investors LP Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 407,904 shares valued at $28,584,802. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 164.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

