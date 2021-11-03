Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.84). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Atreca stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,553. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02. Atreca has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.12.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 461,015 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 77.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

