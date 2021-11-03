Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 5,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.12. Atreca has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atreca by 56.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Atreca by 155.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

