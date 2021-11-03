Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AUGX has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

